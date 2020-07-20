University System of Georgia presidents endorse return to in-person classes

By Dave Williams

Capitol Beat News Services

ATLANTA – Georgia’s public college and university presidents are fully onboard with plans to open campuses to in-person instruction during the upcoming fall semester.

That’s the sentiment expressed in a recent letter to the University System of Georgia Board of Regents signed by the presidents of 24 of the system’s 26 campuses.

“Resuming in-person classes this fall will be a difficult but important task, and it is one we are committed to achieving, as it serves the best interests of our students and the state of Georgia,” the letter stated. “The campus experience is an essential part of the educational growth that is critical for the overall success of our students.”