Virtual job fair leads to more diverse application pool for FCS

Representatives from the district’s Human Resources department shared with the Board of Education Tuesday that they found success in a recent virtual job fair, bringing in more than 1,200 interested individuals from around the world.

Director of Human Resources Dr. Beth Hebert said this was the first time the district has held a job fair virtually, and they chose to use vFairs, a company offering virtual event platforms, to host it.

While planning for the fair in September 2020, Coordinator of Alternative Certification and Induction Michele Dugan said the department worked with the district’s communications team to spread the word about the virtual job fair as far as they could, especially with the format being unfamiliar this year.