‘We were proud of our school:’ Forsyth County educators reminisce as Midway Elementary says goodbye to its original campus
Midway Elementary School is saying “goodbye” to the campus where it has served students for the last 63 years as school leaders and staff prepare to open its new building next to Denmark High on Saturday, July 20. - photo by FCN file photo
Jan Gilmore felt an ache in her heart when she first heard that Midway Elementary School would be moving to a new campus this summer.