Jan Gilmore felt an ache in her heart when she first heard that Midway Elementary School would be moving to a new campus this summer.
‘We were proud of our school:’ Forsyth County educators reminisce as Midway Elementary says goodbye to its original campus
Latest
-
Forsyth County Schools names new Director of Communications
-
Forsyth County Board of Ed. pushes back millage rate public hearings to later this month
-
Reaching for the stars: These Lambert High School students could see their research conducted in outer space
-
A group of South Forsyth High students is working to improve public health across the globe in Nigeria