What Forsyth County educators, law enforcement say they’re doing to keep students safe in the wake of the deadly Apalachee school shooting
Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman addressed the crowd instead of the Board of Education to discuss school safety measures. - photo by Kelly Whitmire
School safety dominated the discussion at the Board of Education’s regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 17, where not only did members of Forsyth County Schools and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office give information on existing and future protocol for emergencies, but several members of the community expressed their fears and frustrations with ongoing school shootings.