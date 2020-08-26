What Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos thinks of how Forsyth County reopened schools

Forsyth County had the attention of the top education official in the country, as U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos stopped by for a visit on Tuesday.



DeVos, Georgia Schools Superintendent Richard Woods and U.S. Rep. Rob Woodall visited Forsyth Central High School to tour the school and take part in a roundtable discussion with administrators, teachers and parents.

“I wanted to come and visit another area that was reopening for classes in-person, and Forsyth, I think, has done a really great job of, again, looking through all of the needs of the students district-wide,” DeVos said. “And so, first consulting with parents and understanding what they really wanted has been the first very important step in getting us here today.

“So, I just wanted to see another school that is back to school in-person, and it’s a thrill to go to the two classrooms we visited and talked with the students.”

DeVos said the local system had provided “a great roadmap” for reopening schools but “at the same time, I’d say there is no one-size-fits-all approach.

“Every community is different, but I think they have certainly modeled a very viable and solid example of what can be done to ensure that they’re meeting the needs of students across the district,” she said.

Superintendent Jeff Bearden – who in July was a featured panelist at the National Dialogue on Safely Reopening America’s Schools and later met with President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and Second Lady Karen Pence for a round-table discussion – said DeVos’s visit came after her staff reached out to visit and take a look at the reopening.

“Any time you have a federal official that wants to look at what you’re doing, and we’re proud of what we’re doing, I’m going to say yes every time because this is an opportunity for us to showcase how well our students or staff and our community have responded,” Bearden said.

As Forsyth has given the option of learning virtually, in-person or a hybid of the two, Bearden said the school system came to that decision after looking at the data and consulting with students, parents and teachers.

“And some of them were genuinely afraid to send their students back to school, so we said, ‘you know what, we’ve got to provide them the option, we can’t force those families to come back,’” Bearden said, “but I also heard from families that said, ‘I’m 100% ready to come back, please let us come back,’ so we felt like we had to provide that. But the other big takeaway is local data has to drive your decisions.”

Bearden said data released this week had shown Forsyth County to have the fourth-lowest number of cases per 100,000 residents, which he said was “very important data” to have when making a decision.

“I would caution every family out there, this is day-to-day,” he said. “We’re going to continue to track the data. Data will drive decisions.”