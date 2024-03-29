Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden plucked one rubber duck out of more than 8,200 from the lazy river at the Cumming Aquatic Center on Friday as part of this year’s Duck Dive for Education drawing, picking out one lucky duck of a winner of the $10,000 grand prize.
Who won the $10,000 prize in this year’s Duck Dive for Education fundraiser?
