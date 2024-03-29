By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Who won the $10,000 prize in this year’s Duck Dive for Education fundraiser?
03292024DUCK DIVE
Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden welcomes everyone to the Duck Dive for Education drawing on Friday, March 29, at the Cumming Aquatic Center. - photo by Sabrina Kerns
Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden plucked one rubber duck out of more than 8,200 from the lazy river at the Cumming Aquatic Center on Friday as part of this year’s Duck Dive for Education drawing, picking out one lucky duck of a winner of the $10,000 grand prize.