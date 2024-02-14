By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Why Forsyth County’s school board supports state bill allowing for education impact fees
Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden presents a support resolution at the Board of Education regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 13, containing a joint statement from the Board supporting a state bill that would allow for education impact fees. Photo courtesy of Forsyth County Schools.
The Forsyth County Board of Education passed a resolution at its regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 13, in support of a bill in the state Senate that would allow fast-growing school systems to collect education impact fees.