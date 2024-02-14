The Forsyth County Board of Education passed a resolution at its regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 13, in support of a bill in the state Senate that would allow fast-growing school systems to collect education impact fees.
Why Forsyth County’s school board supports state bill allowing for education impact fees
Latest
-
Meet Forsyth County Schools’ 2024 Teacher of the Year finalists
-
New group at UNG allows students to practice investing
-
Here's how descendants of Black families driven out of Forsyth County in 1912 can apply for college scholarships
-
This Forsyth County high school student created a nonprofit to help teach financial literacy