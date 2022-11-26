Why leaders from Japan visited with Forsyth esports students

Part of the Forsyth Virtual Academy esports team plays in the ACE gaming lab before NASEF members from Japan move on to tour the gaming lab at Little Mill Middle School. - photo by Sabrina Kerns A delegation of leaders from Japan recently visited the Forsyth Virtual Academy to see how scholastic esports is helping local students learn important skills in the classroom.

The crowd visiting FVA was made up of government leaders from Ibaraki-ken and Gunma-ken, prefectures near Tokyo, along with educational leaders from Nara Women’s University and the North American Scholastic Esports Federation, or NASEF. The group is interested in bringing scholastic esports back to their own students in Japan.

Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden welcomed the delegation to the school, noting how excited the district is to help support the growth of esports.

“One thing we have found with esports is it’s a way for students to connect because they’re engaged, they’re involved in active learning, they’re not sitting passively,” Bearden said. “And because of that, they feel more connected to our schools and our school system.”

PK Graff, the FVA’s esports program director, said the school has taken care to build up its esports curriculum in a way that fosters that connection in the classroom. To begin that process, Graff said he and his team first partnered with NASEF.