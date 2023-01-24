By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
City approves these times, fees for city council election qualifying
City Hall

Officials with the city of Cumming have taken the first steps for a potential election later this year.

At the City Council’s meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17, councilmembers voted unanimously to set candidate qualifying for the Nov. 7 election for three council seats starting at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 21 and ending at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

City Administrator Phil Higgins said qualifying fees will be $180 per candidate and the races will be for: Post 3, currently held by Councilman Joey Cochran; Post 4, currently held by Councilman Christopher Light and Post 5 held by Councilwoman Linda Ledbetter. 

City Council posts do not represent a certain area, and city residents will be able to qualify for any other posts.

Candidates must be at least 21, must have lived in the city for at least a year and must be a qualified voter in the city to run for City Council. 