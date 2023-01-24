City approves these times, fees for city council election qualifying

Officials with the city of Cumming have taken the first steps for a potential election later this year.
At the City Council’s meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17, councilmembers voted unanimously to set candidate qualifying for the Nov. 7 election for three council seats starting at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 21 and ending at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23.
City Administrator Phil Higgins said qualifying fees will be $180 per candidate and the races will be for: Post 3, currently held by Councilman Joey Cochran; Post 4, currently held by Councilman Christopher Light and Post 5 held by Councilwoman Linda Ledbetter.
City Council posts do not represent a certain area, and city residents will be able to qualify for any other posts.
Candidates must be at least 21, must have lived in the city for at least a year and must be a qualified voter in the city to run for City Council.