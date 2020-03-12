City to shut down recreation activities over coronavirus concerns

The city of Cumming is closing down recreation activities due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Mayor Troy Brumbalow said on Thursday evening that all athletics, the Cumming Aquatic Center, and all parks and recreation activities would be closed starting on Monday and the upcoming arena football game on Sunday, March 22 at the Cumming Fairgrounds would be postponed.

"While I think that the fears of the virus have been overblown in the media, we felt it was still prudent to shut down the aquatic center, Dobbs Creek gym and classes at the parks and rec center," Brumbalow said.

Brumbalow said the closures would last "indefinitely until we get a better sense of where the virus is going and be monitoring it and make a decision when there's an all-clear."

The mayor said all other city offices and functions would remain open.

"We're just doing what we can do to help keep the community safe," Brumbalow said.

On Thursday evening, Karen Shields, Forsyth County's director of communications, said no youth sports in Forsyth County had been canceled.