Cumming Utilities issues boil water advisory for 4 businesses

Cumming Utilities has issued a boil water advisory for four businesses along Buford Highway.
Cumming officials announced the advisory at about 3 p.m. on Friday for Holiday Inn Express, Bruster’s Ice Cream Shop, Q Korean Steakhouse and Sage Dental until further notice.
The advisory was needed after a water main ruptured earlier in the day. According to a news release, workers repaired and flushed the main before pulling samples for testing.
The results should be ready within 24 hours.
More information can be found at https://www.cummingutilities.com/water-alerts/.