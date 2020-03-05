F. Central XC team to get new practice home at Mary Alice Park

Forsyth Central High School’s cross country team will soon have a scenic new place for their practices.

At a work session on Tuesday, the Cumming City Council voted 5-0 to approve letting the team use Mary Alice Park for a practice space in exchange for helping keep the park clean.

“The booster club for the cross country team has contacted the city about using Mary Alice Park as a practice facility, and they would like to do that for free,” said City Administrator Phil Higgins. “We would waive the daily fee to park their cars at Mary Alice Park in trade for them cleaning up and maintaining the trail, as well as picking up the trash around the park as long as they’re practicing.”