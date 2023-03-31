This former county official has moved on to state government

Former Forsyth County Assistant Manager Brandon Kenney has a new role in the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities.
Kenney was named assistant commissioner for operations by Commissioner Kevin Tanner, who worked with Kenney when he served as Forsyth County Manager.
The Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities (DBHDD) is a state agency focused on providing support to people with mental health needs, substance use disorders, and intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Kenney formerly held the positions of Assistant County Manager and Chief Information Officer in Forsyth and had been working in the county government for seven years. During that time, he was responsible for operations spanning issues of technology, parks and recreation, planning and development, public transportation, and more.
In his new role, Kenney will oversee budget and finance, information technology, internal audits, risk management, and strategy and performance for DBHDD.
“I know from experience Brandon is a strategic thinker that will help our agency continue to grow and improve,” said BDHDD Commissioner Kevin Tanner in a release. “Brandon’s depth of public and private sector experience and skill will definitely strengthen BDHDD, enabling us to accelerate our impact in a rapidly changing healthcare environment.”
Kenney is a two-time finalist for the Georgia CIO of the Year award. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in Operations and Systems Management from the University of South Alabama and a Master of Business Administration degree from Georgia Institute of Technology.
He lives with his wife Cristina and their two children in Forsyth County.