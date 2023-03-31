This former county official has moved on to state government

Former Forsyth County Assistant Manager Brandon Kenney has a new role in the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities.

Kenney was named assistant commissioner for operations by Commissioner Kevin Tanner, who worked with Kenney when he served as Forsyth County Manager.

The Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities (DBHDD) is a state agency focused on providing support to people with mental health needs, substance use disorders, and intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Kenney formerly held the positions of Assistant County Manager and Chief Information Officer in Forsyth and had been working in the county government for seven years. During that time, he was responsible for operations spanning issues of technology, parks and recreation, planning and development, public transportation, and more.