Forsyth Board of Commissioners announces sole finalist for county manager

The Forsyth Board of Commissioners announced Tuesday, Dec. 8 that Rep. Kevin Tanner (R-Dawsonville) is under consideration and the sole finalist to be appointed Forsyth County Manager.

Tanner, who has spent 27 years in public service and has served four terms as Georgia’s District 9 Representative, also serves as Chairman of the House Transportation Committee and has been a member of the Appropriations, Education, Special Rules, Natural Resources and Intergovernmental Coordination committees.



According to the release, he is considered to be best qualified to serve in that role.

No final vote or action on this interim appointment will occur until at least, Dec. 22.

