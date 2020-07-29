Forsyth County commissioners approve more funding for Levent email investigation

More funding is going toward an investigation and other potential actions over whether one Forsyth County commissioner accessed another’s emails without permission.

Commissioners voted 3-0, with District 3 Commissioner Todd Levent and District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills recused, at a work session on Tuesday to approve supplemental funding for an investigation into whether Levent accessed Mills’s emails that was performed by Thomas Bever of Smith, Gambrell and Russell, LLP, along with Spearhead Investigations, both out of Atlanta.

“I will leave it with this Madame Chair, my understanding is that the independent attorney has perhaps rolled past the initial amount that was funded for this,” County Attorney Ken Jarrard, who was not allowed to take part in the inquiry since he represents all of the commissioners, told Chairwoman Laura Semanson, “and they need to be compensated for those amounts, in addition to the extent the board has given any additional direction with respect of the July instructions, basically.”