Forsyth County Commissioners pass new rules for food trucks, temporary businesses

Forsyth County Commissioners voted unanimously to approve new rules for food trucks and other temporary businesses during the board’s latest meeting.

The new rules are for food trucks, mobile vendors, seasonal sales and temporary vending and mostly focus on where in the county these businesses are allowed to set up for business.

Discussions about the rules regarding food trucks and other temporary businesses first came up to commissioners within the past year as they spoke with businesses like JJ’s Flower Truck and NoFo Brewing Co.

“It feels like we’re finally starting from scratch on different business models and figuring out how we can make things a lot easier for the customer and be a little less archaic and restrictive in the way that we allow people to create new genres and get in business,” said BOC Chairwoman Laura Semanson.

Under the new rules, food trucks and mobile vendors will be allowed within most of the county’s commercial district with a conditional-use permit, which would have to be obtained by the property owner instead of the mobile business owner. They will also be permitted in mixed-use districts, but a zoning condition amendment will be required.

These mobile venders will not be allowed within residential or agricultural districts, but Jerry Oberholtzer, with Forsyth County's Department of Planning and Community Development, said that there are a few exceptions to the rule.

Food trucks and mobile vendors are allowed in any part of the county if it is part of a government sponsored or special event, agritourism event, HOA-sponsored activity or when they are not open to the public such as when catering an event.