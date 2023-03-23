Forsyth County could allow sales of wine by the glass at this type of business

Certain businesses in Forsyth County that already sell wine by the bottle may soon have the option to sell drinks by the glass.

At a works session on Tuesday, March 21, Forsyth County Commissioners unanimously approved a request to begin the process to allow wine and cheese businesses to sell drinks by the glass under county rules. If approved, the proposal would allow customers to be served up to three drinks at the businesses.

County attorney Ken Jarrard said, if approved, the proposal would add wine and cheese shops to a list of businesses that do not have to meet the county’s usual requirement that businesses that sell alcohol by the drink have at least half of their gross sales come from food sales.

Jarrard said the current exceptions to the requirement are for golf courses, marinas, cigar shops, bowling alleys, art studio galleries and “luxury elite vintage auto sales.”

“The proposal that is in this agenda item would be to further expand this list to include a nominal allowance for consumption on the premises for a wine and cheese shop,” Jarrard said.

District 3 Commissioner Todd Levent said he wanted to discuss the change after hearing from Amy Moreau, owner of Talk of the Table, a wine and cheese boutique and tasting room at The Collection which currently sells bottles of wine and offers samples but cannot sell wine by the glass.

“It’s not a place you just go and drink,” Levent said. “They’re already allowed to do sample tastings of the cheese and the wine to bring home whatever they want of cheese and wine.”