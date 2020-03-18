Forsyth County declares state of emergency due to COVID-19

We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. The Forsyth County News is making this article available free to non-subscribers as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to the Forsyth County News.
Forsyth County officials have declared a state of emergency due to the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak.
Commission Chairwoman Laura Semanson signed the declaration on Wednesday, March 18, which "calls for all available resources of the county to be used as necessary to cope with the impact of COVID-19 on Forsyth County."
“By declaring a State of Emergency, the county will be able to allocate personnel, financial and other resources to meet the needs of the county at this time,” Semanson in a statement.
Starting Wednesday, all county government buildings will be closed to the public except meetings and work sessions for the Board of Commissioners at the County Administration Building, 110 E. Main Street.
More information on county closures, postponements and cancellations is available at Forsythco.com/COVID-19.
