The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners has approved a resolution to establish a new committee to address mental health concerns in the community.
Forsyth County forms mental health committee
Latest
-
Citizens can speak to commissioners tonight about The Gathering project
-
Commission chairman poised to give update on Forsyth County’s priorities, plans for 2024
-
Rep. Rich McCormick to host town hall this week in Forsyth County
-
Board of Commissioners, Development Authority to crunch numbers ahead of The Gathering special meeting