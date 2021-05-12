Forsyth County names new CFO, director of water and sewer department

According to a press release, Marcus Turk joined Forsyth County government as chief financial officer on May 10. In this role, Turk will oversee operations of the county’s finance, procurement, risk management, business licensing and indigent defense departments.

Marcus Turk joined Forsyth County government as chief financial officer on May 10. Turk brings over 20 years of finance and accounting experience. From 2006 to 2012 he was the chief financial officer for the DeKalb County School District. Most recently he was an independent consultant, providing financial services for school districts.

“Having a strong financial foundation is crucial to the success of Forsyth County,” said County Manager Kevin Tanner. “Marcus has a successful background in many areas of finance and accounting practices. His knowledge and experience will make him an immediate asset to Forsyth County.”

Turk received his bachelor of business administration, banking and finance from Morehouse College. He holds an MBA from Georgia State University.

Turk replaces Dave Gruen, who retired April 23.

The county also announced that Tanner appointed interim director Barry Lucas to serve as Water and Sewer Department director effective May 10. Lucas was named interim director in February when Tim Perkins retired.

“Barry has done a great job leading the department over the past several months and we are glad he has accepted the director position,” Tanner said. “Under his management, the County will continue to meet the water and sewer needs of our residents and businesses.”

Lucas served as deputy director for the Forsyth County Water & Sewer Department since 2002. In that role, he was responsible for managing all engineering related activities for the department, including master planning, project planning, project management and construction of all capital improvement projects.

Lucas also has managed several programs including development review, the sewer flow monitoring program, easement and property acquisition among others. Lucas began his service with Forsyth County in 1996.