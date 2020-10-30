Forsyth County officials have declared a local state of emergency following Tropical Storm Zeta

Forsyth County officials have declared a local state of emergency following due to damage sustained from Tropical Storm Zeta.
Forsyth County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Laura Semanson signed the declaration Thursday, Oct. 29, following the impact of Tropical Storm Zeta.
“The high winds and heavy rain from Tropical Storm Zeta during the early morning hours [Oct. 29] have downed trees, created power outages, and impacted property and roadways in our community,” said Semanson.
“This declaration allows the county to activate our Emergency Operations Plan (EOP), providing for the protection of the health, safety and welfare of the residents of Forsyth County.”
The activation of the EOP, which is managed by Emergency Management Director Chris Grimes allows the county to take specific, timely actions to facilitate storm cleanup and mitigation.