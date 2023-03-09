Here's how an agreement between Sheriff's Office, Board of Ed. will help keep schools safe

During a recent work session, Forsyth County Commissioners approved items that are expected to lead to new hires for the sheriff’s office and fire department.

During the meeting on March 7, commissioners first approved adding six additional school resources officers for the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office as part of a previously approved agreement between the FCSO and the Forsyth County Board of Education.

Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman said the agreement was approved in response to the May 2022 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where 21 victims were killed. The agreement would do away with having SROs cover multiple schools.

“The Board of Education and myself made the decision that we were not going to have only one or two at every high school, one at every school, but we’re no longer going to do joint campuses,” Freeman said. “We’re going to have one literally on every campus, even if there is a school across from another school.”