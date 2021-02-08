Here's how you can give state lawmakers your thoughts on legislative issues

Lawmakers representing Forsyth County at the Georgia General Assembly are wanting local residents to give their opinions on possible legislation through an online survey.

“The state delegation annually asks Forsyth residents to provide feedback on key policy areas like gambling, school choice, the economy and healthcare,” said District 25 state Rep. Todd Jones. “The feedback the delegation receives provides the basis for much of the legislative positions taken by the delegation throughout the year. The survey is taking about five minutes to complete and we have provided for a free text box at the end so you can provide any additional color.”

Along with asking responders’ opinion on issues, the survey also asks responders to tank the importance of issues, how much they agree or disagree with certain statements and how they identify politically.

The survey will close on Wednesday, Feb. 10 and can be found here.