Here’s what's delaying the Denmark Library project

The Forsyth County Public Library is struggling to continue work on the Denmark Library as leaders wait to hear how much they will receive in state funding for the project.
Leaders discussed the project with the Library Board during a regular meeting on Monday afternoon, taking note of the $2.4 million they requested from the state to help fund it alongside financial help from the county.
“Sadly, there is not a lot of an update,” said Anna Lyle, FCPL Director. “I think you all know we’re desperately waiting to hear how the combined House and Senate budget turns out.”
While Board Chair Kristin Morrissey said there has been no controversy among state legislators about this specific project, the state has not come out with a draft budget yet to suggest if the library will be included and how much of the $2.4 million requested might be allocated to it.
“If that doesn’t work out, then we’re going to have a hard road in front of us,” Lyle said.
Lyle explained to the board that she and her team knew from the beginning of planning for the Denmark Library that it would be a tough project in terms of funding. That is why, through working with an architect and designing the building, the budget has always been in mind, and they cut costs where they could from the start.
Since they first started planning, costs for materials have also gone up with inflation, and Lyle pointed out during the meeting that prices are not expected to drop anytime soon.
Now, Lyle said they are working with Value Engineering to look at areas where they can cut even small costs from the project’s budget without sacrificing the functionality or design of the library.
“Even if we get the full $2.4 million from the state, we have already cut [other budgets], so anything we can save on Value Engineering would help us replenish those budgets,” Lyle said.
Looking at 12 different small areas where they could save on costs, Lyle said they are hoping to cut out around $300,000 from the budget.
“It’s not going to get us where we need to be, but that could be $300,000 in materials,” Lyle said.
The Library Board originally approved the Denmark Library capital project budget and expenditures totaling $13,151,965 in March last year.
Once funding for the project is worked out and construction is completed, the new library will be located on 9.5 acres of land on Fowler Road near Denmark High School.