Here’s what's delaying the Denmark Library project

The Forsyth County Public Library is struggling to continue work on the Denmark Library as leaders wait to hear how much they will receive in state funding for the project.



Leaders discussed the project with the Library Board during a regular meeting on Monday afternoon, taking note of the $2.4 million they requested from the state to help fund it alongside financial help from the county.

“Sadly, there is not a lot of an update,” said Anna Lyle, FCPL Director. “I think you all know we’re desperately waiting to hear how the combined House and Senate budget turns out.”

While Board Chair Kristin Morrissey said there has been no controversy among state legislators about this specific project, the state has not come out with a draft budget yet to suggest if the library will be included and how much of the $2.4 million requested might be allocated to it.

“If that doesn’t work out, then we’re going to have a hard road in front of us,” Lyle said.

Lyle explained to the board that she and her team knew from the beginning of planning for the Denmark Library that it would be a tough project in terms of funding. That is why, through working with an architect and designing the building, the budget has always been in mind, and they cut costs where they could from the start.



