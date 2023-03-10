Here's who just announced she's running for Cumming City Council

A local resident has announced her candidacy for the Cumming City Council.

In a news release, Susie Charles-Carr announced her intention to run for the council’s Post 5 seat in the city’s Nov. 7 election. She said she was raised in Forsyth County and is a member of the city’s Downtown Development Authority and the former five-year comprehensive plan advisory committee.

“I am a mother, sister, nana, and wife within my family who live here in Cumming and Forsyth County,” she said in her campaign announcement. “Growing up here in Cumming I have very fond memories of its past, yet I am excited about the City's future. I want to publicly thank our Mayor - Troy Brumbalow, for his commitment and hard work to bring new life to the City of Cumming and also with the development of the beautiful new Cumming City Center.

“I have attended all the events held so far at the City Center, and it makes me smile to see the residents of Cumming and Forsyth County enjoy themselves in such a first-class public area.”

In her announcement, Charles-Carr said, if elected, she wants the city to continue to have no property taxes, supports “quality methodical growth” and wants “to work tirelessly to improve our roads, traffic management, and infrastructure.”