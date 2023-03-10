Here's who just announced she's running for Cumming City Council

A local resident has announced her candidacy for the Cumming City Council.
In a news release, Susie Charles-Carr announced her intention to run for the council’s Post 5 seat in the city’s Nov. 7 election. She said she was raised in Forsyth County and is a member of the city’s Downtown Development Authority and the former five-year comprehensive plan advisory committee.
“I am a mother, sister, nana, and wife within my family who live here in Cumming and Forsyth County,” she said in her campaign announcement. “Growing up here in Cumming I have very fond memories of its past, yet I am excited about the City's future. I want to publicly thank our Mayor - Troy Brumbalow, for his commitment and hard work to bring new life to the City of Cumming and also with the development of the beautiful new Cumming City Center.
“I have attended all the events held so far at the City Center, and it makes me smile to see the residents of Cumming and Forsyth County enjoy themselves in such a first-class public area.”
In her announcement, Charles-Carr said, if elected, she wants the city to continue to have no property taxes, supports “quality methodical growth” and wants “to work tirelessly to improve our roads, traffic management, and infrastructure.”
“My commitment is to help the City of Cumming continue its bright future as a great place to live, raise a family and retire,” Charles-Carr said.
Born in Augsburg, Germany, where her father was deployed as a U.S. Army Ranger, Charles-Carr said she has worked as a special education teacher for 14 years in Forsyth and Dawson counties. She is a graduate of Brenau University and the University of North Georgia and received a specialist degree in curriculum and instruction from Lincoln Memorial University.
“As a businesswoman and educator and a resident of Cumming I would like to do even more to serve our community, and I feel I can be a positive addition and influence to our Cumming City Council,” she said. “I believe in bringing positive life to our City through the Cumming City Center.”
She announced she plans to qualify for the Post 5 seat held by incumbent Councilwoman Linda Ledbetter since 2016. Ledbetter declined to comment on Charles-Carr’s announcement.
The Post 5 seat is one of three city council seats on the ballot this year - Post 3, currently held by Councilman Joey Cochran, and Post 4, currently held by Councilman Christopher Light.
City Council posts do not represent a certain area, and city residents will be able to qualify for any other posts.
Candidates must be at least 21, must have lived in the city for at least a year and must be a qualified voter in the city to run for City Council.
The candidate qualifying period for the seats begins at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 21 and ends at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23. Candidates are required by law to pay a qualifying fee of 3% of a council member’s annual salary – or $180 - to run for election.