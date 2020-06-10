Incumbent commissioner Cindy Jones Mills holds large lead over challengers in District 4 race

Though mail-in ballots continue to be counted, Forsyth County District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills holds a large lead over Republican challengers Ken Anderson, Amy Barfield and Brandy Bevis.

With 100% of in-person voting numbers in, Mills got 58.86% of the 3,668 in-person ballots cast, ahead of Anderson (18.43%), Barfield (17.39%) and Bevis (5.32%) although election officials are still counting a record-number of absentee ballots, which could take days, they said.

Who is she: Mills is owner of CMC Trucking and has been on the Board of Commissioners since 2013. She is involved in numerous groups throughout the county, including being the founder of both the Forsyth County Drug Awareness Council and the Mental Wellness and Suicide Prevention Coalition.

On the issues: She wants to continue to follow the county's comprehensive plan for future development, keep a balanced county budget in light of COVID-19 and to bring projects in North Forsyth like walking trails, pedestrian connectivity and a dog park to life while still promoting mental health and drug awareness.

What's next: If Mills continues to hold at 50% of the votes plus one vote, the race will not go to a runoff. Since no Democrats qualified for the race, that means Mills would go on to a third term in the seat.