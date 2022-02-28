Industrial rezoning, new county campus aired at work session

A large rezoning, the new county campus and a fire alerting system were items discussed at the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners work session on Tuesday, Feb. 22.



Each item was approved with a 5-0 vote unless otherwise noted.

Rezoning in north Forsyth

Commissioners approved a rezoning to restricted industrial district (M1) for a “70, almost 75-acre assemblage” for 750,000 square feet of “light industrial” at the Hampton Park Drive intersection just north of Bottoms Road.

The land is made up of four different parcels zoned agricultural district (A1), commercial business district (CBD) and highway business (HB).

County Manager Kevin Tanner said that the Atlanta Regional Commission requested that a rezoning for the parcels of land before a Development of Regional Impact review is done.

“[The ARC] has to have enough information to be able to process [the DRI],” Tanner said. “And the developer has to have enough answers to be able to give them.”

District 4’s Cindy Jones Mills said this project will “hopefully” tie-in to some other development up the road.

“[This] will hopefully be like stuff you see on McFarland [Parkway], … like Bluegrass or Shiloh,” Mills said.

She said that county staff will be coming up with conditions for the project for a “constant theme” of architecture design and signage so that the area will have a “community feel” to it.

Commissioners approved the item with the understanding that public participation meetings and public hearings will be held once more of the project has been drafted.