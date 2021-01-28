Mid-year budget gains quick passage in Georgia House

ATLANTA – The Georgia House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a $26.3 billion mid-year budget Thursday that uses a large influx of federal aid to help with the state’s fight against COVID-19 and restores cuts to education.

The fiscal 2021 mid-year plan, which now moves to the state Senate, cleared the House 149-20. The House doesn’t usually act on the mid-year budget before February, but lawmakers are In a rush to get it in place in case the General Assembly has to call a temporary halt to the legislative session because of the virus.

The mid-year budget, which covers state spending through June 30, includes $58.7 million in state and federal funds to support nursing homes, which have been hit hard by COVID-19. The House also added $18 million in state funds for a new computer system to track COVID testing and immunization and $285,997 to hire three Department of Public Health managers to support the state’s pandemic response.

The mid-year budget request Gov. Brian Kemp submitted early this month restores $567 million of $950 million in cuts to K-12 schools the legislature imposed last year as state tax revenues slowed due to the pandemic. Combined with $411 million Georgia has received in federal COVID relief for education, the state actually is $28 million ahead in school funding.

Local school systems also have done their part to deal with last year’s cuts by tightening their budgets, House Appropriations Committee Chairman Terry England told his legislative colleagues Thursday.



