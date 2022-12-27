New BOC member sworn into office, will represent District 1 in the new year

Forsyth County gained a new commissioner on Wednesday, Dec. 21, following the swearing in of Kerry Hill who will be replacing Molly Cooper as the District 1 Commissioner after Cooper did not seek re-election in 2022.
A swearing-in ceremony was officiated by Forsyth County Probate Judge Daisy Weeks-Marisko who also swore in Todd Levent for his fourth term as the District 3 Commissioner.
Hill has served on the county’s planning board since 2019, the homeowner’s association president of Lake Astoria in north Forsyth County and is a software engineer.
In the May 2022 primaries, Hill won without a runoff to fill the vacant District 1 seat, beating opponent Tim Huffine with 71.95% of the vote.
“I am honored to have been elected as Forsyth County District 1 Commissioners, and I look forward to working on the issues facing District 1 and Forsyth County as a whole in January,” Hill said in May 2022.
During her term, Hill said she will support and defend the quality of life in Forsyth County, protecting neighborhoods, parks, schools and family values.
She said she will work to keep taxes low and is an advocate for responsible growth to protect schools, roads and public services.
District 1 covers most of the northwest portion of Forsyth County, and District 3 covers the southwestern corner of the county.
Both terms will run through Dec. 31, 2026.