New BOC member sworn into office, will represent District 1 in the new year

Forsyth County gained a new commissioner on Wednesday, Dec. 21, following the swearing in of Kerry Hill who will be replacing Molly Cooper as the District 1 Commissioner after Cooper did not seek re-election in 2022.

A swearing-in ceremony was officiated by Forsyth County Probate Judge Daisy Weeks-Marisko who also swore in Todd Levent for his fourth term as the District 3 Commissioner.

Hill has served on the county’s planning board since 2019, the homeowner’s association president of Lake Astoria in north Forsyth County and is a software engineer.