A new gun bill aims to remove open and concealed carry restrictions for 'law-abiding citizens'

Legislative attempts to codify constitutional carry — permitless carry of a firearm — in Georgia have been historically unsuccessful.

However, under new legislation titled the Georgia Constitutional Carry Act of 2021, lawmakers are proposing that “lawful weapons carriers” would not need a license to carry a firearm and would have the same rights to carry as any licensed gun owner in the state.

The author of House Bill 2, Rep. Emory Dunahoo, R-Gillsville, told The Times that the premise of the bill is to remove open and concealed carry restrictions for gun-owning “law-abiding citizens.”

“Guns are not inherently evil, they are not an evil object, the person possessing them (can be) evil,” Dunahoo said. “Therefore, we always focus on the person who’s handling the gun.”

The bill defines a “lawful weapons carrier” as a person who is not prohibited by law from possessing a weapon or long gun or is licensed to carry.

Georgia Weapons License holders can open-carry or concealed-carry any legal firearm in any location not deemed off-limits by state law.

While recent legislation would repeal sections of state law, it does impose restrictions on where a person can carry a firearm.

Concealed or not, legislation would still not allow firearms to be carried in police stations, day care centers, preschools and polling locations.

Additionally, the bill would remove restrictions on gun owners without licenses to carry in state parks, memorials and historic sites.

Georgia code prohibits the possession and use of firearms in recreational areas including parks, historic sites and memorials for those without licensure.

To obtain an open or concealed carry permit, Georgia gun owners must be 21 years old, have no felony or drug conviction nor have been forcibly committed to a mental institution for five years.



