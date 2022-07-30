Proposed budget for 2023 aired at work session; two public hearings set

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners heard a presentation at a recent work session on Tuesday, July 26, for the proposed budget for 2023.



Commissioners also voted to authorize for the county to advertise two public hearings: one for the proposed budget and another regarding occupational tax. The public hearings will be held on Aug. 18.

All items were approved with a unanimous 4-0 vote, with District 3 Commissioner Todd Levent absent from the meeting.

According to County Manager Kevin Tanner, the general fund is estimated at $186,100,000 which is a 13.4% increase from 2022’s adopted general fund of $167,174,118.

The 2023 budget also contemplates a 4% cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, increase and 16 additional full-time employees.

The budget assumes an unchanged millage rate, a net tax digest growth of 13.45% and forecasted real and personal property tax revenue increase of 19.7% with a 97% property tax collection rate.

“That’s the result of growth and the 2022 tax digest,” Tanner said.

Projected revenue from taxes is $150,317,013 in 2023 with an increase of 27.27% for title ad valorem taxes and 5% for sales taxes.

Other budget items include a 15.02% increase in expenditures for the animal shelter which will add four new full-time positions.

“The purpose of this is being able to take our animal shelter to seven days a week,” Tanner said. “We currently are not open seven days a week, so when a dog may be dropped off on a Friday, it may be Monday before someone could come to claim their lost dog.”



