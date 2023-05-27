Rep. McCormick among 500 Americans recently banned from Russia

As others make plans for the Memorial Day weekend, a trip to Russia is not likely for Rep. Rich McCormick.
McCormick, who represents all of Forsyth and Dawson counties along with portions of Cherokee, Cobb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties, was one of 500 Americans recently banned from Russia by the country’s foreign ministry, the Congressman said in a news release.
“Apparently, murderous thug Vladimir Putin heard that I'm not his biggest fan,” McCormick said in the release. “He might have even found out about my work in Congress to keep Ukraine supplied with enough weapons and aid to repel his illegal invasion.”
McCormick added, “But seriously, I would love to one day visit St. Basil's Cathedral and eat borscht on the banks of the Volga River--when Mr. Putin is enjoying his retirement in Siberia.”
Along with McCormick, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said he was “honored” to also be one of the 500 banned from Russia.
“While I was previously unaware of my anti-Russian activities, I accept the verdict of Russia, whose commitment to truth, justice and the rule of law speaks for itself,” Raffensperger said in a separate release. “I can see where my commitment to free, fair and accurate elections, my tendency to speak truth to power and strong stance against war crimes would offend President Putin’s sensibilities. I accept that I’m not their cup of Russian tea.”
“My inclusion on this list is deserved, and I appreciate them thinking of me.”
The statement also said that Raffensperger “had no plans or intentions of going to Russia anyway.”
Others on the list include journalists, politicians, late-night talk show hosts and former President Barack Obama.