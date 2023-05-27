Rep. McCormick among 500 Americans recently banned from Russia

As others make plans for the Memorial Day weekend, a trip to Russia is not likely for Rep. Rich McCormick.

McCormick, who represents all of Forsyth and Dawson counties along with portions of Cherokee, Cobb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties, was one of 500 Americans recently banned from Russia by the country’s foreign ministry, the Congressman said in a news release.

“Apparently, murderous thug Vladimir Putin heard that I'm not his biggest fan,” McCormick said in the release. “He might have even found out about my work in Congress to keep Ukraine supplied with enough weapons and aid to repel his illegal invasion.”

McCormick added, “But seriously, I would love to one day visit St. Basil's Cathedral and eat borscht on the banks of the Volga River--when Mr. Putin is enjoying his retirement in Siberia.”