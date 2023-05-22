Why the Cumming mayor is advocating wearing orange next month

The City of Cumming will recognize Gun Violence Awareness Day on Friday, June 2.

Mayor Troy Brumbalow made the announcement during a City Council meeting on Tuesday, May 16.

His proclamation came during a week in which there were two separate shooting incidents in Forsyth County, leaving two men injured and one man dead, collectively.

“Protecting public safety in the communities they serve is the highest responsibility of elected officials,” said Brumbalow. “Elected officials and law enforcement officers know their communities best, are the most familiar with local criminal activity… and are best positioned to understand how to keep their citizens safe.”