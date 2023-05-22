Why the Cumming mayor is advocating wearing orange next month

The City of Cumming will recognize Gun Violence Awareness Day on Friday, June 2.
Mayor Troy Brumbalow made the announcement during a City Council meeting on Tuesday, May 16.
His proclamation came during a week in which there were two separate shooting incidents in Forsyth County, leaving two men injured and one man dead, collectively.
“Protecting public safety in the communities they serve is the highest responsibility of elected officials,” said Brumbalow. “Elected officials and law enforcement officers know their communities best, are the most familiar with local criminal activity… and are best positioned to understand how to keep their citizens safe.”
Georgia has the tenth highest rate of gun deaths in the United States, with an average of 1,693 each year, according to the proclamation read by Brumbalow.
“We’re regressing on this issue instead of finding solutions,” said Moms Demand Action co-leader Anita Tucker. “We’re moms, and we don’t want to see our kids shot.”
Tucker, who spoke at the City Council meeting, aims to present her message to the community through the acronym, “Be S.M.A.R.T.”
· Secure firearms in the home
· Model responsible behavior
· Ask about firearms in any home that your child visits
· Respond to anyone around you who is in distress
· Tell everyone how to “Be S.M.A.R.T.”
In recognition of Gun Violence Awareness Day, the Cumming water tower will be lit up in orange, which symbolizes the orange vests that hunters wear to announce their presence to other hunters.
During his proclamation, Brumbalow delivered a message of responsible gun ownership saying, “Support for Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens goes hand-in-hand with keeping guns away from people with dangerous histories.”
Moms Demand Action will be hosting a “Wear Orange” public picnic on June 4, from 4-6 p.m., at the Fowler Park pavilion. Two gun violence survivors will speak at the event to acknowledge survivors and those who have had firearm deaths in their families.