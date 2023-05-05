Why Forsyth Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills was recently recognized by a state leadership group

“The knowledge I’ve obtained through ACCG leadership development courses has proven to be an asset for our Forsyth County citizens and employees,” Mills said. “When you combine the education you gain in training classes with the relationships you build networking with commissioners from across the state, you have a true recipe for success and a solid foundation to keep building upon.

“I am honored to have received this award and hope my passion for lifelong learning inspires others,” she continued.

Mills serves on the association’s Board of Managers and is one of four National Association of Counties Board Representatives. Through her work, she helps to advocate for Georgia counties on federal policy issues and legislation, collaborating with other ACCG board members to lead and guide policies during the next year.

“The mark of a true leader is their continuous journey to seek knowledge,” said ACCG Executive Director Dave Wills. “Commissioner Mills embodies the spirit of leadership through her achievements in the ACCG Lifelong Learning Academy. Her commitment to learning speaks to the value of education and training county leaders receive from our program.”

When Mills was first elected to serve as a commissioner, she enrolled in the association’s new approach to county official education and training — the Lifelong Learning Academy.

She completed the training in the next year to become a certified county commissioner before she moved on to ACCG specialty track courses, working diligently to earn another eight certifications in eight years. At the time, only five other county commissioners in Georgia had achieved the same milestone.

Although she completed her last certification in 2021, Mills still takes part in Lifelong Learning Academy classes.

