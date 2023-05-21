Why this Forsyth County tax assessor received a key to the city

During a City Council meeting on May 16, Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow honored lifetime Cumming resident Doug Sorrells by presenting him a key to the city.
“You won’t find a better man than Doug Sorrells,” said Brumbalow. “We’d like for you to receive [this key to the city] as our appreciation to you.”
Born in 1941, Sorrells attended school in Forsyth County where he met his wife of 61 years, Melba Bramblett. Since their marriage in 1961, the Sorrells family has grown to include three children, nine grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.
“It’s been a pleasure and an honor to be here to receive this,” said Sorrells. “And it’s been an honor to have my family here.”
Sorrells became the tax assessor for Forsyth County in 1973, and he served on the Tax Assessors and Appraisers Board until 1979.
In 1997, Sorrells was elected to serve as the Clerk of Superior Court of Forsyth County. During his 12 years in the position, Sorrells established a mechanized system of records that influenced the records system still used today.
Sorrells additionally served as the President of the Ninth District Clerk’s Association, a member of the Forsyth County Board of Health and the Forsyth County Board of Elections, a Charter Member of the Lanier Forsyth Rotary Club, Chairman for former Lieutenant Governor Casey Cagle’s campaign, and an Interim Cumming City Council Member.
Sorrells has served as a deacon at Brookwood Baptist Church and has volunteered for many non-profits, including the Food and Clothing Bank of Forsyth County.