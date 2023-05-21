Why this Forsyth County tax assessor received a key to the city

During a City Council meeting on May 16, Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow honored lifetime Cumming resident Doug Sorrells by presenting him a key to the city.

“You won’t find a better man than Doug Sorrells,” said Brumbalow. “We’d like for you to receive [this key to the city] as our appreciation to you.”

Born in 1941, Sorrells attended school in Forsyth County where he met his wife of 61 years, Melba Bramblett. Since their marriage in 1961, the Sorrells family has grown to include three children, nine grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.

“It’s been a pleasure and an honor to be here to receive this,” said Sorrells. “And it’s been an honor to have my family here.”