State Rep. Carter Barrett (R-Cumming) has been named Vice Chairman of the House Higher Education Dual Enrollment and Tuition Equalization Grant Ad Hoc Committee.
Why this local State Rep. is working to improve dual enrollment programs in Forsyth and beyond
Latest
-
New details uncovered about failed negotiations to remove Republican Joel Natt from elections board
-
Why the Board of Commissioners is looking at power sources for Forsyth County’s water plant
-
How Forsyth County residents can observe election equipment get tested this month
-
Why drivers will soon pay less at the pump for gas