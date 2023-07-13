By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Why a proposed Hindu temple is causing concerns in this area of Forsyth County
SKV Atlanta Hindu temple
People gathered for worship at SKV Atlanta, Photo courtesy of Forsyth County
Requests related to building a new Hindu temple in Forsyth County brought a mass of supporters and objectors to a July 6 public hearing before the Board of Commissioners.