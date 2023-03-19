Why these Forsyth County seniors visited the state capitol

Seniors from Forsyth County met with state legislators last month for the Georgia State Capitol’s annual Senior Day.

Hosted by the Coalition of Advocates for Georgia’s Elderly, or CO-AGE, the event allowed 30 senior residents to discuss issues with legislative delegates, watch floor debates in the House and Senate and tour the site.

One local from Forsyth, Vicki Johnson, serves on the Georgia Council on Aging and welcomed her neighbors there for Senior Day alongside GCOA Executive Director Debra Stokes.

“What a wonderful day we had meeting our legislators,” Senior Services Director Ruthie Brew said.

Members of the Forsyth delegation who spoke with the seniors were State Sen. Greg Dolezal and State Reps. Carter Barrett, David Clark, Brent Cox, Rick Jasperse, Todd Jones and Lauren McDonald. They each answered questions about taxation, transportation and elections.

“The Forsyth County delegation was so friendly and approachable. It was the first time many of us had ever talked to them,” said Sherry Nemiroff, another resident.