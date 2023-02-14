‘A beautiful sight:’ Forsyth County locals make room for new synagogue and Jewish Community Center

Congregation Beth Israel and Chabad of Forsyth invited local leaders and families to put on a hard hat, grab a sledgehammer and help tear down their synagogue on Sunday as they prepare to build a brand new campus.

The event marked the official start to construction for the Synagogue and Jewish Community Center of North Georgia, a project first unveiled in 2020.

As more than 100 people gathered on Brannon Road Sunday afternoon, Rabbi Levi Mentz thanked everyone for supporting the Jewish community in Forsyth and turning the dream of a new, one-of-a-kind facility in north Georgia into a reality.

“The story of our community is one of unbelievable perseverance,” Mentz said. “In a place where so many people said there could never be vibrant Jewish life, every single one of us …. we’ve come together with absolute perseverance to build something incredible that is giving blessing not only to ourselves and to our families but to the entire region.”

Story continues below.