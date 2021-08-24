BOC to hold additional public hearing on Hindu temple permit

Forsyth County Commissioners will hear from the public again before making a decision on a permit for a planned religious center in west Forsyth.

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners discussed the possible modifications or rescission of a conditional-use permit, or CUP, on a piece of property approved for a place of worship and a priest’s residence at 2010 Kelly Mill Road at a regular meeting on Thursday, Aug. 19.

Previously, the applicant, Hindu Center of Atlanta Inc., was approved to build a 9,355-square-foot place of worship with a priest’s residence and 81 parking spaces on 6.85 acres. Commissioners approved the application for the CUP on Nov. 11, 2019.

Since the approval, a land disturbance permit has not been filed for the property. Land disturbance permits, or LDP, are separate zonings to help facilitate sustainable growth through plan review.

Commissioners discussed the possibility of modifying the CUP or revoking it altogether because the applicant had not filed an LDP in over 18 months of development approval.