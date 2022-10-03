Bowling alley, mini golf course could be coming to south Forsyth

A retail project with an arcade, mini golf course, bowling alley and hotel are moving forward to the Board of Commissioners after receiving a recommendation of approval at the latest planning board meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

Applicant S1 Properties LLC has requested to rezone approximately nine acres from single-family residential district to commercial business district for a 31,800-square-foot indoor commercial recreational facility with 124 parking spaces along with retail and restaurants in commercial buildings totaling 16,400 square feet with 84 parking spaces.

The applicant also requested conditional-use permits for a 50,068-square-foot hotel with 140 parking spaces, an outdoor commercial recreational facility, electronic game playing center and bowling alley.

The land in question is located at 2310 Peachtree Parkway near Sentinel Chase Way.

Variances were requested to reduce the percentage of electric vehicle-capable spaces from 9% to 2.3% ; increase the percentage of parking that fronts the main buildings’ entrances from 60% to 100%; increase the maximum building height for Building 3 from 40 feet to 60 feet; reduce the pedestrian landscape zone on the south side of Building 1, the east side of Building 4 and a portion of the south side of Building 3 from eight feet to zero feet; reduce the sidewalk zone on the south side of Building 1 and a portion of the south side of Building 3 from six feet to zero feet; and reduce the façade landscape zone on the south side of Building 1 and a portion of the south side of Building 3 from six feet to zero feet.

Planning commissioners voted to recommend approval to the Board of Commissioners, excluding the first variance regarding electric vehicle-capable parking spaces. The vote was unanimous, 5-0.

Story continues below.