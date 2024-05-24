By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
City Council approves contract to build new police station at Cumming City Center
05242024NEW POLICE STATION
Digital rendering of the future Cumming Police Station and Municipal Courtroom that will be built at Cumming City Center. Image courtesy of the City of Cumming.
A new police station and municipal court building will soon be built at Cumming City Center.