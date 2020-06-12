Cluster of homes proposed for this budding pocket of Forsyth County

An Alpharetta developer wants to build a cluster of homes in a budding pocket of Forsyth County.
Southern Yankee Capital, LLC applied to rezone just over 4 acres on Majors Road from agricultural district (A1) to single-family residential district (Res2) to build six homes, according to documents with the Forsyth County Department of Planning & Community Development.
The single-family detached homes would be a minimum of 2,000 square feet on lots of about a half-acre each. The three front homes would have direct access to Majors Road, while the other three would have access from a small road.
The homes would add to an area undergoing big changes and poised for more.
Nearby, work on a new assisted-living facility, named Sterling Estates of Forsyth, is underway off Shiloh Road. The project is replacing 30 acres of The Anderson’s Sunflower Farm with 339 residentials units and amenities like an on-site dining facility, medical facilities, physical therapy facilities, a hair salon, indoor and outdoor recreation spaces, and a two-story, 344,802 square-foot wellness center.
Across the street is the Traditions subdivision, which has plans to add nearly 100,000 square feet of commercial buildings intended for office and restaurant space, along with 60 age-restricted homes.
The county is scheduled to review Southern Yankee Capital, LLC’s plans on July 8.