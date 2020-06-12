Cluster of homes proposed for this budding pocket of Forsyth County

An Alpharetta developer wants to build a cluster of homes in a budding pocket of Forsyth County.

Southern Yankee Capital, LLC applied to rezone just over 4 acres on Majors Road from agricultural district (A1) to single-family residential district (Res2) to build six homes, according to documents with the Forsyth County Department of Planning & Community Development.

The single-family detached homes would be a minimum of 2,000 square feet on lots of about a half-acre each. The three front homes would have direct access to Majors Road, while the other three would have access from a small road.

The homes would add to an area undergoing big changes and poised for more.