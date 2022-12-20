Coal Mountain Town Center becoming a reality. Find out how

The vision for Coal Mountain is finally becoming a reality following unanimous votes at the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners meeting on Thursday, Dec. 15.

The rezoning and changes to the development code were years in the making, District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills said, as she expressed gratitude to all who were involved in the project.

“I can’t believe we’re here … finally for a vote,” she said.

The Coal Mountain Town Center Overlay will now require a third-party architect to oversee developments in the area, making sure they abide by a “character book,” which includes design styles to be followed that will pay homage to north Forsyth’s roots: poultry agriculture.

Coal Mountain Town Center, which has not gone through finalized naming, is a mixed-use development on about 140 acres stretching between highways 396 and 9 and Settingdown and Martin roads.

The development will include 73,300 square feet of retail space, 20,200 square feet of office space, 300 multi-family units or apartments, 219 townhomes and 261 single-family lots. It also will have about 36 acres of greenspace with a natural trail network.

Going along with the project are road improvements, such as the widening of Highway 369, the Highway 369 and Ga. 400 interchange and the Coal Mountain Connector, a new roadway to connect highways 369 and 9 with two lanes in each direction.

The Coal Mountain Connector will run through the town center, creating a main entrance at a proposed future roundabout on Settingdown Road. The connecting road also requires a traffic light at the entrance of Bridgetowne neighborhood, which Mills said has already gone up.