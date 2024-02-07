The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved a sketch plat, or concept design, for a 43-home subdivision to be developed on 49 acres of land off Lake Hollow Drive, beside the historic Orr family general store.
Commissioners approve concept design for subdivision near historic general store
