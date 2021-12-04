Commissioners approve conservation subdivision plan, add 93 homes to north Forsyth County

Despite prior concerns from members of the county’s planning board, a conservation subdivision has been approved in north Forsyth.



On Thursday, Dec. 2 commissioners looked at and discussed the request from Taylor Morrison of Georgia to rezone from agriculture district (A1) to single-family residential (Res-2) for the purpose of creating a conservation subdivision for 93 lots with a density of about 1.2 units per acre at 4850 Burruss Road.

Ethan Underwood, a zoning attorney representing Taylor Morrison of Georgia, presented a new version of the site plan, which required some variances, to county commissioners.

Previously, Underwood said that the original site plans submitted for the development were designed to avoid applying for variances.

“Let’s just lay our cards on the table, the feedback that we got was you all hated it,” Underwood said at the planning commission meeting in October. “We sat through work sessions and heard comments back, and the design that came forward to you, it was designed to avoid variances. We tried to avoid those, believe it or not, and not have to ask for deviations to the code.”

The variances that Underwood proposed on Thursday were as follows:

A reduction of the minimum number of lots entirely abutted by open space on at least one side from 85% to 43%;

A reduction of the minimum building setback from all primary conservation areas from 75 feet to zero feet in areas depicted on the site plan;

And a reduction of the minimum percentage of total land area required as open space from 40% to 39%.

Underwood said that, because the exterior buffers did not count towards open space regarding conservation subdivisions, the buffers required the location to shift the lots towards the middle of the property.

“These large buffers on the exterior, they force the development into the middle of the property,” Underwood said.