By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Denmark Library might open sooner than expected. Here’s what it looks like now.
Denmark Library
A rendering of what the front of the Denmark Library could look like when it opens. - photo by For the FCN
The construction of the soon-to-be Denmark Library is well underway as Forsyth County Public Library leaders say it is now expected to open this fall.