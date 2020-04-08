Discount homebuilding material retailer submits plans for storage yard at South Forsyth facility

Plans have been submitted for an open storage yard off McFarland Parkway in south Forsyth.
Builders Surplus of Alpharetta recently submitted an application to Forsyth County for a conditional-use permit to operate an open storage yard on 3.7 acres associated with existing buildings totaling 50,531 square feet with 69 parking spaces at 520 and 540 Branch Drive.
Variances are being sought to reduce the setback abutting McFarland Parkway right-of-way from 50 feet to 25 feet, reducing landscape strips from 25 feet to zero feet.
According to the company's website, Builders Surplus has a store in Atlanta at 2960 Olympic Industrial Drive SE and three locations in Texas in Dallas, Houston and Fort Worth. The company buys "surplus, overruns and discontinued" home building materials direct from U.S. and overseas manufacturers and distributors