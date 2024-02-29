By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
‘Do we want a 24-hour restaurant in South Forsyth?’ Planning Commission votes on request for around-the-clock restaurant
02292024WHATABURGER DENIAL
Concept plan for the proposed development, including a Whataburger on Peachtree Parkway in Johns Creek. Image courtesy of Forsyth County.
Amid a growing number of requests to operate 24-hour restaurants in Forsyth County, the Planning Commission voted on whether around-the-clock business is appropriate near a residential community.