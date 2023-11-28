By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Expansion, growth, jobs, hockey: Forsyth’s development trends and what could be on the horizon
ECONOMIC SUMMIT 4.jpg
(From left to right) Nelson Worldwide Principal Lamar Wakefield, The Gathering Senior Project Executive Frank Ferrara and Communications 21 CEO Sharon Goldmacher. - photo by Daniel Dotson
During the 2023 Forsyth County Economic Development Summit members of the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce recapped trends over the last year, while the development team for The Gathering at South Forsyth presented what could be in store for the county’s future.