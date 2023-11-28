During the 2023 Forsyth County Economic Development Summit members of the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce recapped trends over the last year, while the development team for The Gathering at South Forsyth presented what could be in store for the county’s future.
Expansion, growth, jobs, hockey: Forsyth’s development trends and what could be on the horizon
Latest
-
Where a proposed gymnasium may be a sign of future commercial development in Forsyth County
-
Where 44 more homes may be approved in the north end of Forsyth County
-
Where a new gas station may be built in south Forsyth County, and why some are concerned about its location
-
Where you can hear updates about The Gathering and other major projects in and around Forsyth County